JPD Seek Man for Questioning in Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Burglary.

In the morning hours of Monday, March 29; officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of West Railroad where items had been removed. Police wish to speak with a white male who was observed in the area.

He was described as between 50-60 years of age with shoulder-length blond/grey hair that was pulled back in a ponytail. He was riding an adult tricycle and was wearing a Green outer coat and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward.