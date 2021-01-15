JPD Seeking Help to Identify Suspect in Overnight Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting assistance in Identifying the White Male pictured.

The Jacksonville Police Department wishes to speak to him in regards to a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred in the overnight hours of January 14 in the 1000 block of South Clay.

The white male is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and of medium build. He was wearing dark overalls with a bright yellow/black plaid shirt, black hat and gloves.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.