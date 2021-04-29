JPD Seeking Identity of Man Connected To Alleged Theft Incident

The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual in regards to an alleged retail theft incident from last Thursday.

Crimestoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass County has released photos of a white male, wearing black jeans, boots, and a black hooded sweatshirt who entered the Farm & Home Supply at approximately 7:26PM on April 22nd.

According to police reports, an employee called police on the morning of Friday, April 23rd about an alleged incident at the store in which a white male subject allegedly removed a pair of shoes from the business without paying for them.





Closed Circuit TV captures of the subject and van in question.

According to Crime Stoppers, the subject exited the area in a white van with a black ladder rack.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or the individual to call Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300 or submit a tip anonymously online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com. You may also leave an anonymous tip via text at 274637. The first word of the text tip must be payout. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.