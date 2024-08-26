JPD Seeking Individual Related to Downtown Bar Beating on Saturday

Jacksonville Police are in search of a person of interest after an alleged beating in front of a downtown bar on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Emporium in the 200 block of East State Street just before 8:30 on Saturday night. Officers arrived on scene and the complainant was found by officers to have been beaten, suffering multiple injuries, according to police reports. The extent of the injuries or the condition of the victim is currently unavailable and was not reported on in the initial police report.

According to police reports, a person of interest has been identified. As of this morning, no arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information, you can contact the Jacksonville Police Department directly at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.