JPD Seeking Info After Jacksonville Resident is Awoken by Late Night Intruder

The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to assist in the investigation of a recent criminal trespassing case.

According to a report by Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties, at approximately 3:00 am on Monday, February 6th, a resident in the 1600 block of West Lafayette Avenue was awakened to find an intruder in their home.

According to the report, the intruder fled once confronted by the resident. The suspect was described as a thin black male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, who was wearing a black stocking cap, black coat, dark jeans, and brown shoes.

The resident also stated that the suspect was wearing a red & white face covering at the time he was confronted.

Crime Stoppers is asking that anyone who may have information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers reminds the public that if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.