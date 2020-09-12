JPD Seeking Info Following Break-In and Attempted Firearm Theft

Jacksonville Police are requesting information on a break in that occurred late Thursday night. Police were called to Buchheits located at 2200 West Morton Ave. just before 5:30 am yesterday after a report the business had possibly been broken into.

An investigation determined that at approximately 10:35 pm Thursday, three unknown male subjects entered the business by breaking a glass door. One of the subjects attempted to remove a firearm from the business but was unsuccessful. The three subjects then broke a second glass door and fled the business. Damage to the business is estimated at approximately $1,000.00.

Jacksonville Police are asking anyone who has information on the three subjects involved in this incident, or any other crimes within the three county area, to call Crime Stoppers at 243-7300. Tips can also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s 274637. The first word of the text must be payout. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.