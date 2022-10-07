JPD Seeking Info on ATV Theft From Storage Unit

By Benjamin Cox on October 7, 2022 at 4:15pm

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation in a recent Burglary.

Last Wednesday, the Jacksonville Police received a report that a Storage Unit located in the 600 block of East Morton Avenue had been damaged and entered into and had items removed.

A Red 2009 Yamaha Grizzly ATV was removed from the storage unit.

Jacksonville Police are asking anyone with further information to submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”

If your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.