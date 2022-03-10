JPD Seeking Info on Feb Vehicle Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent vehicle theft.

At 11 am on February 22nd, Jacksonville Police responded to a convenience store located in the 800 block of West Morton. Investigators say two unknown persons removed a 2006 black Chevrolet Impala parked at the business.

Jacksonville police ask that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass, Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”