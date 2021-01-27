JPD Seeking Info on Monday Night Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting assistance in identifying an Individual following a theft report from Monday Night.

Jacksonville Police wish to speak to to the individual regarding a retail theft that occurred at 6pm yesterday at a business in the 1200 block of West Morton Avenue in Jacksonville.

The person was described as black and was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, black outer coat with fake fur around the hood along with tan boots and blue jeans.

The person of interest then exited the location in what was described as a maroon Nissan vehicle.

Jacksonville police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.