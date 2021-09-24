JPD Seeking Info on Property Damage to Vehicles

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of two separate cases of Criminal Damage.

Sometime between 6:15 pm on Friday, September 10th, and 1:20 am on Saturday, September 11th unknown person(s) slashed the tires on two unoccupied parked vehicles in the 200 block of East State.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.