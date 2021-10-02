JPD Seeking Info on Recent Armed Robbery

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent armed robbery.

Jacksonville Police received a report of an armed robbery that occurred in the 300 block of West Independence at 1:30 pm last Saturday, September 25th. According to reports, no one was harmed in the incident.

The suspect was described as a thin black male who was wearing black jeans, a black mask, and a black hoodie. The suspect was last seen exiting the area westbound.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.