JPD Seeking Info on Recent Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Burglary.

Sometime between April 3rd and 9 am on April 12th unknown person(s) entered a garage in the 1400 block of Elm Street and removed several items. Among the items removed were tools including a DeWalt Cordless Drill and DeWalt Chop Saw. Also removed were several bicycles including a Schwinn Orange County Chopper & Stingray. And a Huffy West Coast Chopper.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout.