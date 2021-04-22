JPD Seeking Info on Recent Damage to Jacksonville Business

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent case of Criminal Damage to property.

Police were called to a business in the 700 block of North Clay Monday evening after a complainant informed that sometime between Noon on Sunday, April 18th and 5:30 pm on Monday, April 19th, unknown person(s) broke out multiple windows of the business.

According to police reports, approximately $1,000 damage to the windows occurred. The building owner also indicated a bicycle had been left on the property during that time, which did not belong to them.

Jacksonville police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.