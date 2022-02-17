JPD Seeking Info on Recent Home Invasion

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Burglary.

Sometime Between 3 pm and 9:15 pm on Monday, February 14th, unknown person(s) broke a door to make entry into a residence on Wadsworth Drive.

Upon entry, several pieces of jewelry, designer handbags, and an undetermined amount of cash were removed. Among the Jewelry taken were white gold and rose gold Tiffany pieces.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”