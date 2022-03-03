JPD Seeking info on Recent Jacksonville Burglary

Crime Stoppers is requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Burglary.

Sometime between 6:45 pm on Thursday of last week, and 7:45 pm on Saturday, unknown person(s) damaged a door frame to make entry into a residence in the 600 block of East Chambers. Crime Stoppers officials say upon entry, several articles of clothing and other household items were removed.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”