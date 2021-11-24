JPD Seeking Info on Recent Suspicious Structure Fires

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigations of a pair of recent fires that have been deemed suspicious.

Firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 700 block of North East street at 8:40 am on Tuesday, November 16th. The garage was a total loss. On Friday, November 12th, firefighters were summoned to a porch fire at 8:30 am in the 300 block of East Douglas Avenue.

Both incidents have been considered suspicious by the Jacksonville Fire Department due to a lack of utilities or other naturally occurring fire sources in the areas of origin.

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stopper says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”