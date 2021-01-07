JPD Seeking Info on Recent Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting assistance in Identifying two individuals.

The Jacksonville Police Department wishes to speak to the pair in regards to a theft that occurred at 4pm on January 4th at a business in the 1200 block of West Morton.

The first person was described as a Black female with black hair wearing a long black Coat and black pants with black shoes.

The other person was described as Black wearing a red coat with white inner lining. black shirt and pants and grey shoes.

The couple exited the business in what was described as a 2018 Nissan Altima or similar type of vehicle.

Among the items removed were a Hammerjack Predator Call and two Helix GPS systems.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crimestoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.