JPD Seeking Info on Recent Tool Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

At approximately 11 am on Tuesday, October 12th an unknown person removed a circular saw from a worksite in the 1000 block of South Diamond. The saw was described as a Milwaukee 7 1/4 inch along with a 5 amp battery.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says If your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.