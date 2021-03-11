JPD Seeking Info on Recent Tool Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between 7 pm on Wednesday, March 3 and 7:30 am on Thursday, March 4th, unknown person(s) removed a portable toolbox on wheels from the 300 block of Brookside. The contents included several tools as well as a DeWalt cordless grease gun.

Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.