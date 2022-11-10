JPD Seeking Info on Recent Vehicle Theft

Jacksonville Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people believed to be in connection to a recent vehicle theft in the city.

Detectives wish to speak to a man and woman who were seen on video surveillance in connection to the vehicle theft that occurred at 7:50 pm last Tuesday, November 1st from a business in the 1600 block of West Morton.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, a red 1996 Jeep Cherokee was removed from the business. The Jeep was last seen heading eastbound on West Morton Avenue. A white male and white female were seen on video with the vehicle, and the Suspect’s vehicle is thought to be a silver Ford Econoline van.

Crime Stoppers is asking for anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, to submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.