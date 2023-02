Jacksonville Police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation of an alleged strong-arm robbery.

Police were called to an apartment in the 900 block of West College Avenue at 7:50PM Sunday. The complainant told police that on Thursday, February 16th, three subjects entered the residence and took $4,000 in cash and an Iphone by force.

If you have any information concerning this incident, contact the Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.