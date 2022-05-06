JPD Seeking Info on Suspect Seen at Arson Site Minutes Before Fire Began

More information has been released on a possible suspect related to a vacant home that caught fire on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking information in their investigation of a recent arson. At 7:22 am on Sunday, May 1st, Jacksonville firefighters were called to a vacant residence at 320 Farrell St.

Police say that minutes before the call, an unknown person was seen arriving, entering, and then leaving the residence. The individual is described as being between 5’8″ and 6 feet tall, wearing black pants, a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, and a black mask. According to the report, witnesses were unable to determine the race or sex of the individual.

On Monday, Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills told WLDS News that initial reports Sunday indicated the house had been vacant for the last year, and due to that fact and the area of origin where the fire started, the fire department deemed the fire suspicious and called in both the Jacksonville Police Department and the State Fire Martial’s Office to investigate.

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”