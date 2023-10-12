JPD Seeking Info on Theft from Vehicle

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between 7:10 pm on Monday, October 2nd, and 5:00 am on Tuesday, October 3rd, unknown persons(s) entered a parked vehicle in the 700 block of North Prairie Street.

Upon entry, items were removed including clothing and personal Items. Authorities say the license plates were also removed from the vehicle.

Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word “CRIMES” (274637) The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.



Crime Stoppers says if your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.