JPD Seeking Info on Weekend Assault Suspects

Jacksonville Police are seeking information to identify two individuals who may have information on an assault that occurred over the weekend in a restaurant parking lot.

Jacksonville Police responded to a call of a disturbance at McDonald’s at approximately 4:19 Saturday morning. Officers discovered a victim of an assault in the parking lot who had been beaten and left unconscious.

According to a press release by the Jacksonville Police Department, three suspects were determined to be responsible for the offense of Aggravated Battery against the victim and fled in a white Dodge prior to their arrival.

One suspect, identified as the driver of the Dodge, 28 year old Jorian B. Clemons of the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue was located alone at a residence and apprehended a short time later.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties is now asking for the public’s help in identifying the two other male suspects.

According to the Crime Stoppers’ reports, the first suspect was described as a black male wearing a grey t-shirt and black sweatpants. The second male was described as a black male and having a larger build and short afro, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers mobile app or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. Crime Stoppers says all tips are anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.