JPD Seeking Info on Weekend Trailer Theft

Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft from over the weekend.

A complainant reported to police that at approximately 6:52 am Saturday, a suspect stole a trailer from a property enclosed by a fence in the 200 block of Washington Street.

According to the report, a suspect attached the trailer to their vehicle and drove away. The trailer and its contents are valued at $10,000.

Police are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact the Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630, or by leaving an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass County Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.