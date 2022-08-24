JPD Seeking Information on Laundromat Theft

Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft at a laundromat.

Police were called to the Stonebridge Apartment complex in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 8:04AM yesterday in reference to criminal damage to property and an alleged theft.

Upon arrival, police determined that some time between Friday and Sunday unknown subjects used a drill to remove approximately $25 worth of coins from a coin-operated washing machine.

If you have any information about the suspects or this incident, please call the Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers by calling 217-243-7300 or text a tip to 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”