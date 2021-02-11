JPD Seeks Info on Porch Pirate

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, a package was taken from a porch in the 1000 block of Doolin Ave. Jacksonville Police believe the case of ‘porch piracy” is thought to have occurred between last Friday, February 5th, and Tuesday, February 9th.

Jacksonville Police is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.