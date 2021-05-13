JPD Seeks Info on Residential Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Cass & Scott Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between 1:30pm on May 1 and 6:30pm May 7: unknown person(s) removed lawn equipment from a residence in the 1200 block of Lincoln Ave. Among the items removed were a Red/Black Husky brand lawnmower and an orange/white Stihl weed-eater.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

If your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.