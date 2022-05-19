JPD Seeks Information on Recent Jacksonville Shooting

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent shooting.

At 12:47 am on Tuesday, May 17th, officers were called to the 600 block of North East Street to investigate a residence that had been damaged after it was fired upon multiple times. Reports indicated that the home was occupied but no one was injured in the shots fired incident.

The suspects fled the area in a vehicle, no description has been provided by police at this time. This is the second report of gunfire within the city this year and the seventh since the beginning of 2021.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Morgan Scott Cass County Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”