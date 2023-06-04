JPD: Shots Fired Incident on Allen Avenue Appears to Be Random Act

Jacksonville Police responded to a shots fired incident on the city’s northeast side last night.

The initial call was reported by a resident in the 700 block of Allen Avenue at 9:48PM Saturday. Upon arrival, police located a single bullet fired into the former Birdco Fabricators building in the 500 block of Allen Avenue.

Jacksonville Police say that several nearby residents reported hearing the gunshot. Some witnesses described a white male in a sedan pull up to the building and fired at the building. No further information about the incident is available.

Officers say that this incident may be isolated from the other reported shots fired incidents around the city within the last year. Investigation into all of these incidents remains open and ongoing.

If you have any information concerning this most recent incident or of any others, Jacksonville Police ask you to call 217-479-4630 and speak to Investigations. You may also leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.