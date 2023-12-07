JPD Warns Email Scammer Posing as Mayor Ezard Asking for Gift Cards

If you received an email from the Mayor of Jacksonville this afternoon, you may want to double-check it before you purchase those gift cards.

According to an announcement by the Jacksonville Police Department this afternoon, officials say it has come to the department’s attention that a fraudulent email request is going around with someone pretending to be Mayor Andy Ezard.

WLDS News received one of these fictitious emails in which the scammer posing as Mayor Ezard says he is currently out of town and wants the recipient’s help to purchase two $100 Apple gift cards at any nearby store and that they would be reimbursed when he is back in town.

Jacksonville Police say in the announcement that the email is not true, and Mayor Ezard is not asking anyone to purchase him gift cards of any type.

WLDS News spoke to Mayor Ezard this afternoon and can also confirm he was in fact at work in the Jacksonville Municipal Building.