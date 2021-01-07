JPD Warns of Counterfeit Money Circulating

Jacksonville Police are warning residents of a rash of counterfeit money circulating in town.

The Jacksonville Police Department has received several reports over the last week of individuals attempting to pass counterfeit $20.00 bills.

Lieutenant Doug Thompson with Jacksonville Police Investigations said in a press release this afternoon the bills appear, at first glance, to resemble real currency; however at closer inspection the bills are made of a slightly different paper and have the words “REPLICA” printed on them.

Thompson says the Police Department is urging both businesses and the public to inspect all currency before accepting it as payment. He says if someone has any concerns about the authenticity of a bill, call the Jacksonville Police Department at (217)-479-4630.

To report the use of counterfeit currency or any other crime in the area, you can call the Jacksonville Police Department or Crimestoppers (217)-243-7300.

Jacksonville Police is reminding the public that use of counterfeit currency is a felony and punishable by a fine and or prison.