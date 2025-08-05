JPD Wraps Up Safe Driving Campaign, Issues 32 Speeding Tickets

The Jacksonville Police wrapped up their “Speeding Catches Up with You” campaign last Friday.

The campaign ran from July 8th through August 1st and was focused on promoting safe driving habits. Chief Deputy Rodney Cox said the primary focus was speeding with Morton Avenue being a key area after officers had recently observed traffic issues.

“We picked mainly late morning into the evening. Basically, we focused on Morton Avenue this time. Just because we noticed a lot of speeding, reckless driving up and down Morton. We’ve had a lot of complaints on that,” Cox said.

According to the report released by Chief Deputy Cox, there was a total of 32 speeding citations issued. There were also 3 suspended or revoked license and one citation for no insurance. This speed enforcement effort was funded by a grant administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. Cox says campaigns like these focus on summer months and holidays when the roads and highways see a higher volume of traffic.

The campaign was part of a state wide initiative involving multiple law enforcement agencies, IDOT and the Illinois State Police.