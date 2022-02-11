JPL Losing Director & Assistant Director

The Jacksonville Public Library will be losing two key pieces this month.

Head Librarian Chris Ashmore resigned suddenly this past week. According to communications with Ashmore, health concerns were behind the decisions. Ashmore says he plans to remain in Jacksonville, but needs some time away.

Assistant Director & Adult Services Librarian Sarah Snyder will be leaving the library on February 17th. She will be moving out of the area.

Jacksonville Public Library Board President Mary Fergurson says that a search to replace both of the library’s top officials will begin on Monday during their regular scheduled meeting. Fergurson says she’s very grateful for what Ashmore and Snyder did for the library during their years of service. Fergurson says in the meantime that library staff will fill the remaining shifts in the interim until a new director and assistant director is named.