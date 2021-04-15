JPL opening a little more

The Jacksonville Public Library is slowly returning to pre-COVID operations.

JPL head Chris Ashmore says the library resumed regular hours, til 9 PM this month.

Ashmore says the other changes reflect the relaxed rules.

He says the front door is open, and the downstairs meeting room is open for public meetings, as long as the count doesn’t surpass 16.

Ashmore says another zoom session will feature a program next Tuesday about fashions during the life of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

He says the program will focus on what was really worn at the Little House on the Prairie, not the sun dresses from the TV series. He says people can access it by going to facebook or the library website.

Ashmore expects the zoom sessions to continue, even after COVID goes away. He says they have been popular, and preferred by many who deliver the programs.