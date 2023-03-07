Jr. High Volleyball Postseason Results

Two area 7th grade volleyball teams are moving on to state.

In Class 1A, Greenfield defeated Augusta-Southeastern in Carrollton last night in three sets. The Tigers are now 18-8. They will play LaSalle Trinity Catholic on Friday at 7PM in Clinton.

In Class 2A, at Brown County, Our Saviour was eliminated in straight sets by the undefeated Carthage team.

In Class 3A, Pleasant Plains beat Pittsfield Pikeland in straight sets at Riverton. The Cardinals are now 22-5. They move on to face St. Joseph in Warrensburg-Latham at 8:15PM on Friday.

Tonight, it’s regional semifinals in 8th Grade volleyball.

In Class 1A, Virginia locks up with Griggsville-Perry at home. In Greenfield tonight, Carrollton meets Lovejoy at 7PM followed by Jerseyville-St. Francis taking on Palmyra-Northwestern in match two.

In Class 2A, at Bluffs tonight, Payson-Seymour meets top seed Triopia followed by Brown County versus Liberty in match two. Down in Nokomis, Calhoun takes on Bunker Hill-Wolf Ridge.

In Class 3A, in match one at Pleasant Plains, it’s PORTA and cross-county rival Athens followed by the host Pleasant Plains taking on New Berlin. At Rushville, top seed North Greene takes on Schuyler-Industry in match one followed by Beardstown and Quincy-St. Peter in match two.