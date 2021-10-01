JREDC Announces Harold Cox Industries of the Year; Champion Award at Annual Meeting

Three area entities and a local developer were honored for their work in the community last night.

The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation decided that an unusual year like 2020 warranted a different set of guidelines for choosing its 2020 Harold Cox Industry to the Year recipient. In fact, not one but three entities were recognized with the award last night for their annual meeting.

Since 1990, JREDC’s Existing Industry Committee has presented the Industry of the Year Award to a company exhibiting outstanding business development and activity that enhances regional economic viability. To mark the leadership and guidance provided to the Jacksonville region throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital (formerly known as Passavant Area Hospital), Morgan County Health Department and Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management received the distinction of being named 2020 Industries of the Year.

Mike Hayes speaks to the crowd at Water’s Edge Winery after accepting the 2020 Champion Award from JREDC.

JREDC also wanted to recognize an individual last night for their further investment in the Jacksonville community. They recognized Mike Hayes and The Hayes Group with the 2020 Champion Award. The Hayes Group has been steadily growing its operations in Jacksonville since 2005. The Hayes Group of companies has grown to include over 400 residential units and several hundred thousand square feet of commercial space, including the former A.C. Humko plant, Dunlap Center and former downtown U.S. Bank building, as well as five buildings on the former MacMurray College campus.

JREDC recognized the award winners as a part of an annual banquet and meeting at Waters Edge Winery last night.