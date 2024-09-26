JREDC Announces Successful Completion of Talent Attraction Campaign

The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation announced the wrap up of its talent attraction campaign.

JREDC officials said in a press release that the campaign has brought 5 new residents to the Jacksonville area from around the country. The new residents range from a mechanical engineer, a cellular biologist, a branding & marketing professional, and a small business owner. The new residents are moving from as far away as Philadelphia and Salt Lake City into Jacksonville. Read more about the new residents here.

The talent attraction campaign started in May with a large marketing campaign along with an incentives package valued at $9,300 split between $5,000 cash and $4,300 worth of local incentives.

JREDC says that they have already received interest from additional candidates and businesses for more talent attraction efforts to the Morgan and Scott county region.