JREDC Annual Meeting

By Gary Scott on October 24, 2025 at 12:23pm

The final annual awards banquet for the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation with Kristin Jamison at the helm was held last night at Proud Richards.

Jamison is stepping down from her post to lead Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s foundation board.

Benton Engineering and Hutchison Engineering were honored as the industries of the year.

Benton and Associates was founded by Bob Benton in May of 1970. Hutchison Engineering is now in its 80th year in Jacksonville, after it was founded by Clair Hutchison in 1945.

The 2024 Bob Chipman Champion Award was presented to long time staffer Bonni Waters.

Waters has served with the corporation for nearly three decades. The award was renamed in honor of the late Bob Chipman last year.

JREDC chairman Kai Schnitker thanked Waters and Jamison for their service to the Corporation.

Jamison talked about JREDC’s effort to attract new talent with the MakeMyMove relocation and incentive strategy, and the success with bringing 7 professionals to Jacksonville.

Jamison will start her new position at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital November 3rd.

The JREDC is looking for a replacement for Jamison, but has not filled the post. Jackie Bartlett has been hired to fill Bonni Water’s position, and Waters will help out until a replacement for Jamison is found.