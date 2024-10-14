JREDC Hands Out Annual Awards at Investor Appreciation Event

The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation honored recipients of two of its annual awards during the organization’s investor appreciation event held at Proud Richard’s Restaurant in Jacksonville on Thursday

Harold Cox Industry of the Year Award Winners: Turner Scientific

Since 1990, JREDC’s Existing Industry Committee has presented the Industry of the Year Award to a company exhibiting outstanding business development and activity that enhances regional economic viability. In recognition of its inspiring evolution and continued growth, the 2023 Harold Cox Industry of the Year is Turner Scientific.

Also, during the event JREDC presented a Jacksonville couple with the Champion Award. The award was created to recognize exemplary support for economic development in Morgan and Scott counties from an entity that does not have economic development as its primary purpose. In honor of the late Robert “Bob” Chipman, whose unwavering commitment and exceptional dedication set the gold standard for community support, the JREDC proudly presented the Champion Award in Bob’s name for the first time to Rabbi Rob and Lauren Thomas.

JREDC President Kristin Jamison also gave a brief outline of the recent wrap up of the talent attraction campaign that saw 5 people move to the Jacksonville area. The recipients received a $9,300 incentive package to relocate to the area after being selected.