JREDC, Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Puts Out Reminder on May 11 Deadline for B2B Grant Applications

The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation and Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce is urging local businesses to get their applications in for the state Back2Business grants.

Applications are due to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity by Wednesday, May 10th. Eligible restaurants, hotels and creative arts businesses are eligible to apply for $175 million in available grant funding as part of efforts to support ongoing recovery from the pandemic in hard-hit industries. The funding through the state is made possible through federal funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Kristin Jamison, President of the JREDC and one of the community navigators designated by the state, says she and Lisa Musch of the Chamber of Commerce can help a business get their application completed, but they will need to bring in the necessary documents: “We both have the types of document scanners where if you just bring in your tax forms, we could scan them quickly. We would need 2019, 2020, and 2021 tax forms, and then, business registration information, and personal registration like an ID of some kind. We’re able to scan all of those documents and have them ready to go for upload to DCEO’s website. We’ve gone through the process with other businesses. We’ve done it a few times now, and can absolutely help a person as soon as they walk in the door, get everything pulled together, and back out the door with the application getting submitted within an hour.”

Lisa Musch says that people should not feel any apprehension in applying for the grant: “All of the documents the state is asking for are out there already and can be viewed. So, there is really nothing that couldn’t be seen or hasn’t already been given to the IRS. You’re putting in your federal tax forms. Basically, they are only utilizing those because the grant takes a look at your gross receipts loss based on 2020 and 2021 versus what you made in 2019. That’s how they determine the amount of money you’ll be given. Those monies then, can be utilized, depending upon which grant you get, for different things in your organization. Definitely it is a great opportunity for a business to recoup some of their losses. I know a lot of our business put things off that they needed to get done, or maybe they haven’t hired back as many people. This gives you the opportunity to hopefully help out with some of those things.

For more information on the Back2Business Grant, visit dceo.illinois. gov/smallbizassistance/b2b or visit the JREDC Office at 620 East State Street or the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Office at 155 West Morton Avenue.

You can also call the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation (217-479-4627) or Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce (217-245-2174) if you have further questions.