JREDC Launches Second Round of “Make My Move” Talent Attraction Campaign

The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation has announced the second iteration of its talent attraction campaign.

The campaign’s first version launched in May 2024 with a series of videos, digital ads, and a relocation incentive package totaling approximately $9,000. Five new residents successfully located to the region from various parts of the country through the MakeMyMove platform.

The second round officially opened on Monday. This round will place added emphasis on candidates who fill open positions with local employers in the fields of healthcare, manufacturing, accounting, engineering, education and legal services.

The previous round of applications lasted for approximately 3 months before the new winners of the campaign were announced.