JREDC Looking for New Leader

The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation is well into its search for the next person to lead JREDC.

JREDC board chairman Kai Schnitker says the group wants to build on its long term, positive relationships with local and regional partners to promote development in the Jacksonville area. This includes Morgan and Scott counties.

Schnitker says JREDC is looking for someone who has had 5 to 10 years of experience in planning, economic or community development, and experience in managing projects and personnel at a non profit, public agency or private company.

JREDC would also like someone with experience in planning and execution of fundraising campaigns, and experience in developing and executing marketing campaigns.

The search committee is intent on identifying a visionary who can oversee a regional needs study to help determine the top needs of employers in the region, serve as a community liaison, partner with stockholders to encourage entrepreneurship and help in developing place making strategies.

A full job description is posted at https://www.jredc.org/workforce/employment-opportunities/p/item/26587/president.

Questions can be directed to Jacquie Bartlett at JREDC at 217-479-4627.