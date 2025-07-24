JREDC President Kristin Jamison Named Director of JMH Foundation.

Kristin Jamison serves as president of the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation, a role she has held since 2019. She has now been named to take on the role of Director of Jacksonville Memorial Foundation, where she will continue her contribution to the city of Jacksonville. Jamison says she is thrilled about the opportunity and feels it would be a great way for her to continue serving the Jacksonville community after she leaves JREDC this fall.

Jamison says she has enjoyed her work with JREDC and that there are several projects she wants to see through throughout the summer and fall before taking on the new role with the Jacksonville Memorial Foundation in November.



“I will be staying at JREDC until the fall. We have some things to take care of here, and I want to see those projects through. So, I’m happy to continue here at JREDC. In November, I will step into this role fully at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, where I will be overseeing fundraising efforts. There are a lot of different pieces to that puzzle, but we will be working with the auxiliary, the foundation board, and others to make sure there is great support for JMH.

Jamison serves on the boards of the Jacksonville Airport Authority, Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Jacksonville Main Street, and is a member of the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club. She is co-owner of the Future Champions Sports Complex and Jamison’s Future Swings.

She takes the role of director of the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Foundation on November 3rd.

