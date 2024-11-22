JREDC Seeks Input For 5-Year Plan, Second Round of Talent Attraction Campaign

The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation is seeking input from the community for its future direction.

JREDC’s mission has been to attract new businesses, support existing business, and encourage entrepreneurship in Morgan and Scott counties.

Responses to JREDC’s survey will help guide the work of the non-profit organization over the next five years. The responses will offer a roadmap for the organization, despite their work being somewhat confidential.

In addition, respondents will be asked questions to help plan the second round of JREDC’s talent attraction campaign. The first campaign, launched in May, successfully brought five professionals to the Jacksonville region with a nearly $10,000 incentive package.

JREDC Executive Director Kristin Jamison says there are plenty of people in the pipeline waiting on the next campaign: “We offered a relocation incentive through the online platform Make My Move.com. We also engaged in digital strategies, digital advertising, marketing strategies on social media exclusively that would help drive people to that Make My Move website that featured this region. We also produced fresh videos that really tried to showcase what life was like in Jacksonville to either live or work here. Those three things combined really brought more publicity to this area. We have right now in the pipeline because this is an ongoing effort approximately 500 people interested in living in this area.”

Jamison says that business owners and Human Resources executives for local companies especially are needed to answer the survey so that JREDC can find out just what type of talent they need to attract to the region with the next round of the campaign.

Community input will be accepted via the online survey until Friday, December 13th. You can take the survey by scanning the QR code above.