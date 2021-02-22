JREDC Working On Community Needs Assessment

By Gary Scott on February 22, 2021 at 11:46am

Jacksonville city officials soon will work on a new blue print for city development.

Jacksonville regional economic development corporation director Kristin Jamison is working with new economic development director for Jacksonville Brian Nyberg.

Jamison says this is being done in cooperation with the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

She will work with Brian Nyberg, the city’s economic development chief. The first step is a community needs assessment.

Jamison says this is something that is overdue.She says community assessment survey will come first. And that will be done soon.

It hasn’t been done for Jacksonville since 2002. She says it will chart the course for future development in Jacksonville, and what the city needs to achieve that.

Jamison says the public will have opportunities to provide input during the information gathering phase.