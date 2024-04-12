JSD 117 Officials Decide To Shuffle Calendar Days, Lengthen Summer Break

Jacksonville School District 117 officials appear to be moving days around in the school calendar to give students a longer summer break.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek announced on April 2nd some calendar changes concerning the solar eclipse and SIP Days. Ptacek says in written communication that he received follow up emails asking if the district could move the final two attendance days after Memorial Day to the two Fridays before that weekend – May 17th and May 24th. JHS students were scheduled to have their final exams split over the weekend.

Ptacek says that after speaking with members of the School Board and Teacher’s Union, the district will move those attendance days to prior to the Memorial Day weekend in order to give students a longer summer break.

Ptacek says the school board is currently looking at moving back to the traditional calendar model next year.

The finalized changes to the calendar are expected within the next two weeks.