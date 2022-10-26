JSD 117 Puts Hold on Moving School Boundaries

Jacksonville School District 117 is going to put moving boundaries on hold.

In communication sent out district-wide yesterday afternoon, Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that after weighing data and thinking further about proposals to move more students into Washington Elementary and out of South Elementary’s boundaries, he wants the district to wait 2 years before any redrawing of boundaries takes place.

Ptacek had proposed moving approximately 40 students who reside in Rolling Acres trailer court out of South Elementary’s boundary and into Washington’s due to large class sizes and overcrowding at South.

He says that given Washington’s extreme age that it might have played a large factor in Washington losing 44 kids from its school over the last 5 years, and has been the cause of South and Eisenhower gaining over 30 students in the same time frame because of newer schools in those locations.

In the meantime, Ptacek says he may recommend to the School Board to require proof of residency for all K-5 students next year, not just for incoming kindergarten students. Ptacek says the proof of residency update will be discussed at the November school board meeting.