JSD 117 Registration Due This Week

Jacksonville School District 117 registration is due this week. South Jacksonville Elementary School Principal Tim Chipman reminded South Jacksonville district families via voicemail last week that registration for all of District 117 can be done online: “School registration can be solely completed online prior to Wednesday, July 29th. Simply visit jsd117.org and click on the ‘Skyward Family History’ access icon to complete the registration. If your family is new to the Jacksonville school district or if you need assistance completing online registration, in-person appointments are required. Please visit the district website to sign up for an appointment time for Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. Face coverings are required for entry into any school district building.”

Only 1 person in the family may come to the in-person registration appointment. Every student must be registered in the district to begin the school year. For any further questions, you can contact the School District Main Office at 243-9411 and they will be able to direct to the proper school.