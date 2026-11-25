Jacksonville School District 117 has entered into a mutual aid agreement with Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in the event of a major disaster.

The school board approved the memorandum of understanding last week, allowing the hospital to potentially use Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville Middle School and Eisenhower Elementary School as temporary patient care or emergency shelter facilities.

The agreement also allows for the use of school buses to transport patients and hospital personnel.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek says the agreement underwent legal review by Rammelkamp Bradney’s Ryan Byers for any potential problems: “I had Ryan Byers look at it in detail. We demanded quite a few changes in it. There were indemnification of removing us from legal liability. I don’t know a scenario other than the summertime where they [could use it]. In this, they cannot use our facility for unless there’s a crisis and they have to use the facility as a hospital–something happens to the hospital and they have to take patients away. They’re looking for places they can have this MOU with that has a large enough infrastructure to be able to help in the crisis. But it’s very clear in there, it cannot stand in the way of our main purpose of educating our students. So they would only be able to use it in summertime, a quick emergency over Christmas break or something like that, but we did agree. We had Ryan Byers look at it and he said district’s protected and it’s community service if it could ever be used.”

Ptacek says the JHS Bowl would not be considered due to not being ADA compliant among other facility constraints.

The hospital would be responsible for providing medical personnel, equipment, supplies and supervision during any emergency activation.